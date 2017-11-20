Doreen Tipton exclusive signing at Brierley Hill market

Doreen, who started out life as an internet video star thought up by Quarry Bank writer and film-maker David Tristram, visited the market on her grand tour of the area as she shot scenes for Doreen's Black Country DVD earlier in the year.

On her return on Thursday, she spent hours at the market - pulling in the crowds and meeting and greeting stallholders and shoppers.

Caretaker Frank Chamberlain said: "It went really well and we had quite a crowd come down for her when she arrived here.

"She sold lots of books, DVD's and calenders. She was really lovely and a lot of the people who came down were their to support her and have banter and laughter.

"There were several people on the DVD from the market too. She even invited one of our stallholders to a show."

Mr Chamberlain added that Doreen was a real 'friend' of the area.

He continued: "It's great that things like this bring the High Street and market back into the spotlight.

"It's a real positive and we are fortunate to have a lot going on at the Civic too.

"Doreen is a real friend of the High Street and market and she does whatever she can to help us out."

Doreen, played by Walsall actress Gill Jordan, is currently touring her new show 'Doreen: Rise of the Yam-Yam' before starting rehearsals for Jack and the Beanstalk at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

She stars as herself this year after winning a best newcomer award for her role as The Lazy Empress in last year's Aladdin.

Details of forthcoming shows can be found online at doreen.tv - fans can also buy copies of Doreen's Black Country DVD from the website or the DVD stall in Brierley Hill Market.

The visit took place on Thursday (NOV 16).

Visit www.facebook.com/brierleyhillmarket/ for more information.