Monster turns heads to promote Dudley winter ales event

The monster, alias Matthew Sparks, was helping to promote the 32nd Dudley Winter Ales Fair taking place in Dudley Town Hall from November 23 to 25.

This year organisers from the Dudley and South Staffordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale have chosen to celebrate the life and achievements of Dudley-born James Whale, who made his name in Hollywood, directing classic horror films including The Invisible Man, Frankenstein and The Bride of Frankenstein.

This year marks the 6Oth anniversary of his death and committee member Matthew visited the monument erected in his honour outside the Showcase Cinema at Castle Gate for promotional photographs in full make up done by local hair and make-up artist Farzana Bhatti.

The fair will run from 5.30pm to 11pm on the Thursday, 12 noon to 11pm on the Friday and 12 noon until the beers run out.

There will be more than 80 real ales, including some stronger brews, plus cider, wine and foreign beers.

New beers from local and national breweries and microbreweries will be featured including Revolution's Belgian Monk – a seven per cent strength stout – and Three Blind Mice's Juice Loosener, which is six per cent.

The festival is being opened by The Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Dave Tyler, and the event will be supporting the Dudley branch of Prostate Cancer UK and The Samaritans.

Last year people gave generously by donating tokens and taking part in the Breweriana auction which raised £405 last year and will again take place on Saturday afternoon.

Entertainment will be provided on the Friday by Kingswinford singer-songwriter Jess Silk and Liquid Brass with vocal harmony trio The Bluebird Belles from Wolverhampton, First Sedgley Morris Men and Birmingham band Dead Bandits on the Saturday.

Members of Camra branches across the region have come forward to help man the bar and the branch is planning a thank you trip to Chorley on March 24 for those who volunteer