Kidderminster's spin on indoor street food and Indian tapas is a real winner

Wall 2 Wall in Kidderminster

I'm not sure whether it is because rates are so high or because street food actually tastes better than restaurant food.

In Kidderminster Wall 2 Wall has decided to kill two birds with one stone by selling Indian street food in a restaurant.

When my girlfriend and I turned up on a Saturday night it was obvious there was desire for street food in the riverside venue.

Thankfully we were seated quickly and the lively atmosphere was down in part to the popularity of the cocktails not the food.

Wall 2 Wall is obvious a top spot for cocktail connoisseurs as well as curry lovers.

But when I saw the drinks on offer, I understood why there was a turbocharged atmosphere, the Holy Grail of ciders was available. Cornish Rattler, on tap. I'd ordered a pint before the waitress finished her welcome speech.

Throughout the night the bright lights of fiery cocktails kept on catching my eye but I was happy on the Rattler.

The menu was an interesting read. The concept is Indian food eaten in a Spanish tapas style way.

However, traditionalists who like a big bowl of curry are also catered for, all the old favourites were down the menu - butter chicken, lamb rogan josh, baltis and chicken jalfrezi.

As the owner used to run an old style, wallpaper as thick as carpet, curry house in Tividale it would have been a travesty if the old fashioned baby was thrown out with the bath water in search for street food acceptance.

And those who like traditional pizza, well their luck is out. The pizza menu had a very Indian twist, chicken kicking good, desi style, chicken tandoori and keema zabardast (minced lamb and double cheese).

My girlfriend and I like the same music a lot of the time, which is fine because we can both dance together.

But when we got out to dine, we usually want to order the same thing, I normally demure and order something different and end up staring at her plate in quiet rage as she eats the lion's share, of, well, what she ordered.

So to avert the seething silence we decided to go down the tapas route, as we can both eat from all plates then.

"Lamb chops" we both said at the same time.

The £6.99 lamb chops were from the Street Grill part of the menu, which meant they were cooked in a tandoor, but also marinated with yoghurt, black cumin with a blend of ground chilli.

Now when they arrived, with everything else, we both dove into the lamb chops, we are becoming old hands at eating with our hands. Everywhere we go, with lamb chops on the menu, we choose them.

So it is no small compliment to say these are the best we've tasted.

"We should have ordered two portions" we both said, to no-one in particular.

Next up was the enthusiastic waitress's recommendation, the £6.99 loaded naan.

My chippy order is often "doner in a fresh naan" so I was looking forward to sampling this naan loaded with tandoori chicken, cheese, Indian chutney and coriander.

I was expecting it in one big naan, but it had been split into four pieces, which again fitted into a our sharing theme.

The next choice was the tempura calamari (£7.99), this was my choice, it was a bad one because it sat on its own save for a few bites, perhaps it was OK but just overshadowed by what surrounded it but I felt a fool for picking it.

If I have confidence in the chef I will usually try a fish dish at an Indian restaurant so we both decided on the fish pakora (£5.99), we both made fast work of the fluffy and light dish which really stood out amongst all the dishes. Marinated in a blend of garlic and ginger, and then coated with spicy gram flour the golden brown pakora's plate was soon empty.

For a healthy option, when something none meat or fish based, we also went for crispy broccoli (£6.99) which simplicity was fantastic, crispy fried broccoli tossed in chilli and garlic sauce. We ordered it as an afterthought but it ended up as our guilty pleasure.

After the plates had been cleared we decided to extend the fun and get the dessert menu.