£1 pizza deal takes the strain off eating out – Money Saving Amy

£1 pizza

If you’re a pizza lover, this one’s for you. Pizza Express has a brilliant £1 pizza offer, valid all day, every day, until 26th September.

Buy any classic pizza and receive another one for just £1! A huge saving and a great way to save on eating out. This offer is valid for dine in only.

The deal includes gluten-free and vegan alternatives. Plus you can even upgrade to a Romana base for just £1.95 extra. Don’t forget to pay with a cash back gift card, to save even more money! You can grab a cash back gift card from the Everup or Jam Dougnnut apps.

McArthurGlen discount

From 27-29th September, members can enjoy an extra 20% off outlet prices thanks to their friends and family event.

This membership is free to join, and with the outlet already offering brilliant prices on lots of fab brands, this extra discount will make for some fantastic savings!

McArthurGlen is home to many brilliant shops such as Clark’s, Next, Nike, Body Shop, Fred Perry and many more, it also has a lovely children’s park and a range of restaurants to visit such as Pizza Express and 200 Degrees coffee. And here’s my secret top tip when visiting, the Haribo store often has free samples to enjoy!

£1 Greggs

The O2 priority app has recently had a change, and sadly free Greggs is no longer available. However, the good news is that you can instead get £1 Greggs, and there’s a much wider range of items to choose from.

Each month, O2 priority users can enjoy a £1 savoury item any day of the week between 11.30am-7pm, and a hot drink for £1 any day of the week between 7am-11.30am.

The savoury items include the classic steak bake, sausage rolls or even pizza slices, plus more! Hot drinks can be any size and any flavour, including speciality drinks. I certainly won’t be able to resist a £1 pumpkin spice latte! And don’t forget, it’s not just O2 customers that can enjoy these rewards, virgin media customers also have access to the O2 priority app!

‘Recycled’ cash back

Everup is a brilliant instant cash back app, that’ll give you cash back on a huge range of brands, from B&M, to Costa, to Asda, Tesco and Sainbury’s and many, many more brands.

The app is very user friendly and simple, all you need to do is choose the brand you want to buy a gift card from, input the amount and then pay for it, and the cash back will land instantly into your Everup app. You can redeem this cash back once you reach £10+ into your bank, or alternatively you can redeem £1+ of cash back while buying another gift card.

Plus, as if that wasn’t brilliant enough, the app has now introduced ‘recycled cash back’, meaning your cash back is working even harder for you.

You’ll still receive cash back, even when buying a gift card with cash back you’ve earnt! This is such a fantastic feature on an already brilliant app. If you’re gearing up for Christmas shopping then this app is a must have.

McDonald’s monopoly

Monopoly is back at McDonald’s, and you could be in with the chance of winning big, with a chance to win £20K every Monday, plus there’s lots of instant wins up for grabs such as holiday vouchers, cash, hotel stays and lots more. Once you’ve peeled the stickers off your items, scan the codes into the McDonald’s app to be in with more chances of winning! And don’t forget to scan your app when purchasing to gain points to grab freebies too.

Enjoy this weeks deals! To find me sharing daily freebies and money saving tips, head to @_moneysavingamy on Instagram.