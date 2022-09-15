Top 10 Wolverhampton restaurants according to TripAdvisor - with menus to suit every foodie

Beef Massaman with Sticky Rice. Made in Thai, Darlington Street, Wolverhampton

Whatever makes your mouth water, whether it be a juicy steak or a spicy, aromatic curry, Wolverhampton is home to some incredible restaurants – and you don't need to break the bank.

Here are the top 10 restaurants in Wolverhampton that have been applauded on TripAdvisor.

Horse & Jockey, Bilston

Nothing quite compares to a good, hearty pub meal – and this one hits the mark. The Horse & Jockey pub is highly praised for its 'plentiful, beautiful food', and boasts a perfect, five-star score on TripAdvisor.

One happy guest admired the 'courteous staff' and said the steak was the best they have had in a while!

Another TripAdvisor reviewer thought the pub had a great menu and 'wanted to try it all'.

Horse & Jockey, Bilston. Picture: Google

Cafe Maxsim, Darlington St

Influenced by the Mediterranean, this quaint cafe has hundreds of excellent reviews for its service and food.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as tapas dishes, Cafe Maxsim keeps customers returning to the 'best restaurant in Wolverhampton'.

One customer wrote: "The food is so delicious, the best in Wolverhampton. You feel like you're in Spain or Italy as soon as you walk through the door. The prices are really good too."

Cafe Maxsim, Darlington Street.

Seats Bistro @ Robinsons, Tettenhall High Street

Seats serves up breakfast, brunch, lunch and sides made from locally sourced ingredients – that's if they can't make the sausages themselves.

Their 'phenomenal food' has landed them a five-star TripAdvisor score, with the best ones complimenting the 'outstanding meat dishes' and 'perfect breakfasts'.

Some customers have gone as far as to say Seats serves the 'best Sunday lunch' in the area.

Seats @ Robinsons on the High Street Tettenhall. Chef Tom Robinson.

Fiume, Bridgnorth Road

This Italian 'gem' is said to serve up outstanding food with 'top class service'.

From pizza and pasta to lamb chops and fish, regulars say the 'flavours are unrivalled'.

Just last month, a very satisfied customer said they enjoyed "the most wonderful lunch".

"The service was superb. The food was fantastic. What is there to complain about?"

Fiume, Compton, Wolverhampton.

Hamilton's Restaurant, Park Road West

Guests recommend the 'divine' gastropub for its afternoon tea and lovely staff.

One couple had an excellent time: "I must say we were not disappointed, I had king prawns and my hubby had a chicken dish, which was eloquently presented and mouth-wateringly fabulous. We both opted for sea bass it was, by far, the best fish dish we’ve ever had!"

Hamilton's restaurant inside A Parkview Hotel.

Shimla Balti, Stafford Road

Those searching for a 'superb' curry might find it at Shimla Balti. Even picky customers say it never fails to disappoint.

One TripAdvisor review read: "The price was a bargain, coming in at just over £25 for a lot of food which blew me away. As for the meal, it was absolutely fantastic! Piping hot and cooked to perfection, with loads of meat in each dish. The whole family thoroughly enjoyed it."

Shimla Balti, Oxley. Picture: Google

Made in Thai, Darlington Street

A Thai restaurant that takes pride in it's appearance, loved for its 'beautiful presentation'.

They've got everything from Thai curry to prawn toast, but the duck dishes especially keep customers returning.

A returning customer advises: "Try this restaurant, you won't be disappointed."

Made in Thai, Wolverhampton. Picture: Google

Bodrum Delight, School Street

Their 'amazing food and service' is why one customer 'couldn't have picked a better place'.

Addie from Walsall wrote: "Food was amazing. We had set meals for 2 and there was plenty for everyone. The owner was so friendly and down to earth. Everything you want from a restaurant! Can't wait to go back."

From traditional Turkish baklava to shish kebabs, guests say they are spoilt for choice.

Bodrum Delight, Wolverhampton. Picture: Google

Shrewbury Arms, High Street, Albrighton

The highly-acclaimed pub boasts 952 'excellent' reviews on TripAdvisor – many of their customers are excited to return to the 'superb village pub' as soon as they leave.

Tripadvisor reviewer Sandy said: "A beautiful restaurant. Friendly staff. Brilliant service, and the food was lovely."

Chilli and lime halloumi hanging kebab. One of the main dishes at The Shrewsbury Arms, High Street, Albrighton.

Dog and Partridge, Straight Mile

The British pub's TripAdvisor page is flooded with outstanding reviews from guests hoping it never changes.

Local foodie, Lisa, commented: "Another great night at the Dog and Partridge, fantastic steak and ale pie. Very friendly waitress who couldn't do enough for us."

Other bits that fans love are the excellent value for money and attention to detail, with one about the staff reading: "They really give the impression that nothing would be too much trouble."