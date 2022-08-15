Notification Settings

Award-winning West Midlands chef set to wow visitors with new bakery

Published:

A brand new bakery, cafe and eatery, from an award-winning chef, has officially opened in the West Midlands.

Bakehouse in Sutton Coldfield
Bakehouse is headed up by chef and owner of Baked In Brick, Lee DeSanges, who lives in Tamworth.

The venue is spread across three floors and is housed in a former ironmongers shop in Sutton Coldfield.

Former Wylde Green resident Lee chose to return to Sutton to open his third premises following his successes with Baked In Brick in the Custard Factory and his Erdington bakery outlet.

A selection of freshly baked goods including cakes, breads and pastries are available to eat-in or take out. The ground floor holds the main bakery, with tables and chairs for guests, while the first floor offers a more relaxed space with comfortable sofas. The top floor is an exclusive, private-hire space.

Bakehouse has now opened

The daytime offering includes bakery items and a brunch and lunch menu, with dishes such as eggs on sourdough toast, Spanish chorizo hash and croissant French toast. This menu is due to expand to include toasties, baked eggs and sandwiches.

Bakery items include pain au chocolat, brownie balls, Oreo and Twix brownie, pain au raisin, Bakewell tarts and millionaire’s shortbread.

Beers from local brewery Purity are also available, alongside a selection of wines and a cocktail menu.

Bakehouse will also be offering an evening menu from Thursdays to Sundays, and will be serving street food-inspired options including steak and chips and chilli and nachos.

Lee said, “I’m really pleased to be open and welcoming residents to Bakehouse and can’t wait to become part of the local community.”

Bakehouse is currently open on Wednesdays and Sundays from 9am-4pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 9am-10pm.

