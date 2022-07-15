Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Coseley balti tops poll at British Bengal Curry Awards

By Deborah HardimanCoseleyDining outPublished:

The delighted owners of a popular balti restaurant are celebrating after being voted top in a prestigious competition for their customer service.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 05/07/2022 Chutney Indian restaurant coseley won best restaurant in the area award in the British Bengal Curry Awards. Pictured is owner Jubz Ahmed...
WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 05/07/2022 Chutney Indian restaurant coseley won best restaurant in the area award in the British Bengal Curry Awards. Pictured is owner Jubz Ahmed...

Chutney restaurant, in Coseley, came tops in the best restaurant in the area award category at the British Bengal Curry Awards which saw the former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak give an address.

Proprietor Jubel Ahmed, 24, travelled to the ceremony held at the Skylark Hotel, in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, after customers pooled 927 votes.

"I'm delighted to have had the support of our customers for the last 10 years since my brother-in-law opened the business. I grew up in Tipton and I was really happy to put the Black Country on the map at the awards.

Jubel Ahmed(centre) at the wards ceremony

"It was an exciting opportunity and I was glad to get the opportunity to shine.

"It's a privilege to be able to serve the community and we wouldn't be here without our customers who voted for us based on our food and our customer service," Mr Ahmed says.

The competition was judged based on customer votes and secret diner reviews for the eaterie where the Indian homestyle lamb curry dish served with rice or roti is the most popular on the menu.

Mr Ahmed, an engineer from Tipton, was a former pupil at the town's former Alexandra High School now the Q3 Academy.

During the Covid lockdown crisis the restaurant, in Castle Street, joined forces with Coseley social media groups to deliver hundreds of meals to isolated residents, staff at care homes and staff at Russells Hall Hospital.

Dining out
Entertainment
Business
News
Coseley
Dudley
Local Hubs
Tipton
Sandwell
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News