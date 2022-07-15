Coseley balti tops poll at British Bengal Curry Awards

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 05/07/2022 Chutney Indian restaurant coseley won best restaurant in the area award in the British Bengal Curry Awards. Pictured is owner Jubz Ahmed...

Chutney restaurant, in Coseley, came tops in the best restaurant in the area award category at the British Bengal Curry Awards which saw the former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak give an address.

Proprietor Jubel Ahmed, 24, travelled to the ceremony held at the Skylark Hotel, in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, after customers pooled 927 votes.

"I'm delighted to have had the support of our customers for the last 10 years since my brother-in-law opened the business. I grew up in Tipton and I was really happy to put the Black Country on the map at the awards.

Jubel Ahmed(centre) at the wards ceremony

"It was an exciting opportunity and I was glad to get the opportunity to shine.

"It's a privilege to be able to serve the community and we wouldn't be here without our customers who voted for us based on our food and our customer service," Mr Ahmed says.

The competition was judged based on customer votes and secret diner reviews for the eaterie where the Indian homestyle lamb curry dish served with rice or roti is the most popular on the menu.

Mr Ahmed, an engineer from Tipton, was a former pupil at the town's former Alexandra High School now the Q3 Academy.