Isaac's create special Cupid menu for couple's celebrating Valentine's Day menu

Isaac's restaurant at The Grand Hotel

The usual New-York-with-a-twist-of-Brum menu is being set aside for the night for a traditional three-course menu, which has been crafted specially with romance in mind, and includes an amuse bouche, coffee and petit-fours.

The menu at The Grand Hotel restaurant begins with an amuse bouche of Prawn Tempura with Passion Fruit.

Diners will then be able to choose from Venison Carpaccio with Pickled Raspberries, Hazelnut and Pecorino, Dorset Crab Salad with Compressed Watermelon, Citrus and Baby Leaves or Heirloom Beetroot Tartare (v) with Velouté, Beetroot Tuile, and Whipped Cheese.

Main course offerings include Slow-Cooked Herefordshire Beef Fillet Cheek Ragu with Heritage Carrots and Jerusalem Artichoke Purée, Pan-Roasted Turbot Ratatouille with Risotto, Sea Vegetables and Caviar or Wild Mushroom Wellington (v) with Celeriac Chips, Smoked Carrots and Truffle.

For dessert there will be British and French Cheese Selection with Quince Jelly, Manjari Chocolate Tart with Roasted Hazelnuts and Blood Orange or Paris-Brest Poached English Rhubarb with Praline Cream.

Guests will then be treated to Coffee and Petit-Fours.

Cocktails will also available, ranging from £9.50 to £10 and including; Cupid’s Arrow (Beefeater Gin, Kwai Feh Lychee, Italicus Aromatics Peach, Lime and Strawberry), Lady In Love (Beefeater Gin, H by Hine Cognac, Peach, Orange and Port) and Grand Affair (Perrier-Jouët Brut, Diplomatico Rum and Lavender).

Diners will also be able to treat a loved one to champagne, with options including Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut NV Champagne (£10.50 glass (125ml) / £63.00 bottle) and Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé NV Champagne (£22.00 glass (125ml) / £125.00 bottle).