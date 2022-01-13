Vegans invited to enjoy Veganuary at Isaac's with £14.50 specials menu

The Dirty Dog at Isaac's

Isaac's at Birmingham's newly renovated Grand Hotel is offering two vegan courses and a glass of wine and beer for under £15.

A spokesman for the restaurant, which opened in the Autumn, said: "More people than ever are pledging to join Veganuary, with a whopping 582,000 opting to go plant-based in the UK last year. New York-inspired Isaac’s Restaurant is also joining the campaign by launching a range of special dishes.

"Isaac’s indulgent Veganuary menu takes inspiration from classic American dishes and New York-style dining and kicking off the specials is the Roasted Butternut Mac & Cheese, a mouthwatering mix of roasted butternut squash and cheesy macaroni sauce finished with smoked paprika and crispy onion."

The spokesman added: "For those who love a messy meal there is Isaac’s Dirty Dog - Moving Mountains meat-free sausage and Isaac’s very own slow-braised chilli con carne, topped with sour cream or a warmer option is the Korean Spicy Fried ‘Chicken’, plant-based chicken coated in Isaac’s own hot and spicy sauce, topped with sesame.

Veganuary at Isaac's

"The Sweet Potato Poutine is an indulgent spread of sweet potato fries smothered in BBQ gravy, finished off with a helping of spring onion and diners with a sweet tooth can enjoy the final touch, Chocolate Doughnuts with Vanilla Cream and Pretzel."

The Dirty Dog at Isaac's

A main dish from the Veganuary menu alongside dessert and a drink (a glass of Prosecco, vegan wine or beer, or a soft drink) is £14.50.

Isaac’s is open throughout January Tuesday to Thursday (5pm - 11pm, kitchen closes 9.30pm), and Friday and Saturday (12pm - 11pm, kitchen closes 9.30pm).

Booking is advised but walk-ins welcome, book at https://isaacsrestaurant.co.uk/.