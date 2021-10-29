Food review: Perfect pizza and pasta at Baci Ristorante Italiano, Kinver

Baci sits in Kinver High Street

Sometimes you can just walk in to a restaurant and know the food is going to be top quality.

Call it a sixth sense, intuition, what ever you want, but you just know.

Baci Ristorante Italiano was such a venue – and I'm proud to say my senses didn't let me down.

It had been a while since we'd eaten Italian food, which happens to be my favourite.

Everything about the cuisine ticks all the boxes for me – the flavours and sauces mixed in with pastas, layered on top of pizzas, infused with risottos – all made with a passion needed to produce such wonderful dishes. When it's done right, nothing comes close.

I've been taking part in a year-long fundraising challenge, which has involved running a few half marathons to raise money for a hospice in my dad's memory.

Apart from slowly destroying my body in the process, particularly my feet, I've always used each completed run as an excuse to book a meal for my wife, Kelly, seven-year-old daughter, Annabelle, and me, to celebrate chalking another one off.

There's nothing better than walking into a restaurant knowing you've burned enough calories during the day to order whatever you want.

We arrived at Baci, in High Street, Kinver, Stourbridge, on a lazy Sunday afternoon and although there was a party going on up stairs, we were first through the doors, which tends to be the case when catering for our daughter. She gets hungry very quickly.

The layout was simplistic, welcoming and slightly rustic, setting the mood for what would be a lovely family meal.

We were seated by the window and given plenty of time to look at the menus having ordered a red wine to share, while Annabelle splashed out on a diet coke.

The antipasti selection included homemade soup of the day; Funghi con Crema, sliced mushrooms cooked in cream, garlic and fresh parsley; and Insalata Caprese, buffalo mozzarella, sliced vine tomatoes and fresh basil.

Two that really attracted our attention were the Salmone Affumicato e Gambereti, which was smoked salmon and baby prawns marinated with extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice and Marie Rose sauce, and the Fritto Misto, deep-fried king prawns, squid rings and whitebait, served with garlic mayonnaise.

Had I not opted for a seafood-based main, I would've dived in for that one of those but we decided to share two starters between us and ordered the flat bread with mozzarella cheese and Polpette Picanti, freshly-made meatballs, oven-baked in tomato sauce with a hint of spice.

I don't usually do this, but I'd already decided what main I was going to have before arriving at Baci, having had a look online – and that was a pizza.

Freshly-made pizza cooked in a good Italian restaurant is to die for, plus it makes a change for the usual seafood pasta I struggle not to order every time.

The reason for the back story is had I known how big the flatbreads were I may have chosen differently because it was the size of a pizza itself.

However, it was delicious. No stodge, no grease, just a beautifully cooked flatbread with a hint of garlic and cheese.

It was a lot lighter than any takeaway version you may try, thankfully, and most importantly Annabelle really enjoyed it.

She's very partial to a garlic bread and she particularly enjoyed the restaurant-quality version served at Baci.

The meatballs had also been beautifully cooked but the showstopper was the sauce.

It was everything you'd hope to taste in a tomato base. Thick, packed with flavours, a hint of garlic and all those lovely herbs.

There were also a few sliced chillies in there, which Annabelle found too hot (my mistake) but I really liked the added kick it gave the sauce, plus they were easy to pick out so Annabelle was able to try some more too.

A very filling, but delicious, starter and luckily we were given a bit of time before the mains were brought out.

Perhaps the reason I had looked ahead and decided on the pizza prior to arriving was because I always struggle to choose what to eat at an Italian restaurant.

All of it always looks so appealing whether its a pasta, meat, fish, risotto or pizza dish.

I do tend to look at the seafood pasta dishes and Spaghetti Gamberoni, which came served with king prawns, garlic, chilli, white wine and plum tomatoes was very hard to resist – but not as hard as the fish menu itself.

Baked salmon fillet served with pink creamy sauce served with fresh broccoli, grilled fillets of sea bass served with garlic butter sauce and homemade mash potatoes, or roast loin of monkfish, wrapped in cured pancetta, oven-baked in pepper sauce, olives and new potatoes.

There were of course simpler pasta dishes to choose from, such as short tube pasta served with cubed pancetta, fresh chilli and tomato sauce, large egg pasta with mix minced vegetables and tomato sauce, homemade classic lasagna and simply spaghetti pasta, made with garlic, fresh chilli and extra virgin olive oil.

My wife is a huge seafood fan too but even she had her heart set on a pizza for change, so our eyes were drawn straight to the pizzeria section.

Alongside the classic Margherita was the Capricciosa, made with tomato, mozzarella, ham, mushrooms, artichokes and olives; Salame e Funghi, of tomato, mozzarella, Milano salami and mushroom; the Mamma Mia, caramelised onion, spinach, goat’s cheese, mozzarella and tomato; and the Americano, of tomato, mozzarella, spicy hot sausage, onions, chillies and mushrooms.

Alas, I couldn't resist having seafood of some description and ordered the Pescatore, which was made with prawns, anchovies, calamari and smoked salmon.

I can honestly say it was one of the best – perhaps the best – pizzas I have ever tasted.

I couldn't believe how much seafood had been packed on top. Every single slice and bite exploded with either a whack of the prawns, anchovies, calamari and smoked salmon, and more often than not at least two or three at once.

If you love the taste of seafood, and you love a fresh, traditionally-made pizza base, this is the meal for you.

It was big, hence why I would probably have gone for a lighter starter in hindsight, but I demolished the lot over some nice conversation, a few glasses of wine and, most importantly, taking plenty of time to savour the flavours.

Kelly went for the San Daniele, which was made with tomato, mozzarella, Parma ham, rocket and parmesan shavings.

And she agreed the pizza was amazingly fresh, with a nice crispy, thin stonebaked base.

Her meal also came served with plenty of meats and cheese and, although she doesn't normally like rocket, the peppery flavour went really well with the parma ham – which was good quality ham too.

Meanwhile, Annabelle had also enjoyed a freshly-prepared spaghetti bolognaise and then a chocolate ice cream, which the friendly waiter had gone out of his way to serve in a proper glass, with two wafers, which was another lovely touch.

We were too full for a desert but options include classic Italian dishes such as a tiramisu, white chocolate profiterole or Sicilian lemon tart.

Another wonderful meal on a Sunday afternoon with my family, where the food was top notch, the staff were friendly and atmosphere was perfect.

Details

Baci Ristorante Italiano

47-48 High Street, Kinver, Stourbridge, DY7 6HE