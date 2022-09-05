We’re over the moon with Together Festival

Crowd at Together Festival at Dudley's Himley Park Photo:Uche Nwogwugwu

Around 3,500 people attended the Together Festival held in the grounds of Himley Hall in Dudley.

Organised by the Christian network Love Black Country the gathering featuring music, food, family entertainment and exhibition stands saw crowds roll in throughout the festival on July 9.

More than 100 churches were represented along with 30 organisations including charities Tear Fund, Compassion, Black Country Foodbank and The Message Trust.

Together Festival manager Linsey Wildsmith said: "We’re over the moon with how the day went. It was a delight to be able to gather Christians together to celebrate all that’s happening through the work of churches across the area and imagine the future together.

Love Black Country Together Festival Photo:Uche Nwogwugwu

"The day itself was beautiful. The atmosphere was safe and family-oriented, with many people commenting how different it felt to others festivals they’d visited. Our Family and Youth Zones were full of children throughout the day enjoying the free activates and performances in both, and the Creative Zone was a constant hive of activity."

Performers included songwriter Chris Eaton, These Are the Days rapper Guvna B and the Black Country Gospel Choir.

"We are looking forward to hosting more Together gatherings in the future but no date for any further festival has been set as yet. People can keep their eye on our social media channels and website loveblackcountry.org.uk for any updates," she added.