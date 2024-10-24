Nortons Irish Bar launches first bottomless brunch with unlimited Guinness

Every Saturday morning from this week the brunch will combining the 'best of traditional Irish charm with a modern twist - unlimited Guinness and Prosecco', an Irish breakfast and live music from Norton’s house band plus a range of special guests including Jack Banting and Heed.

Brunch bookings are in two hour slots, between 12pm and 4.30pm and guests will be able to enjoy an unbeatable combination of bottomless drinks, a brunch menu, and live music, making it the ultimate way to kick off the weekend.

Nortons Owner, Peter Connolly, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing something totally unique to Birmingham. We know how much our community loves both Guinness and a good feed at brunch, so combining the two felt like the perfect fit. Our focus has always been live music, late nights and creamy pints. Our live music element will really lift the experience, and we can’t wait to see everyone having a great time! We of course will be reminding people to drink responsibly.”

The talented singer-songwriter Jack Banting will be starting things off on the music side, being known for his captivating acoustic performances and will be providing the perfect soundtrack to your Saturday afternoon with a mix of crowd favourites and original tunes. Others set to feature alongside the house band include Heed and One for the Road.

Brunch dishes include full Irish breakfasts with Clonakilty white and black pudding and Birmingham’s own Lashford sausages as well as Eggs Benedict and Avocado Smash to name but a few.

Tickets for the Bottomless Guinness & Prosecco Brunch are priced at £39 per person and include unlimited drinks and a delicious brunch selection. Spaces are limited, so early booking is highly recommended.