Birmingham's bright new comedy act is hitting the stage again

Twisted Sista is hosting and performing at the Punkadelic Sounds With Words Night in Stirchley.

The event tomorrow (Thursday) at the 5:15 Club, which was once the Roadhouse , Unit 7 Wharf side, Lifford Lane, and is her fourth time performing.

After bursting onto the scene on the Ultra Comedy course over the summer earning plaudits Twisted Sista has hit the ground running.

The 40-something Frankley performer takes a blow torch to the patriarchy, pricks the pompousness of the priggish through welk crafted gags and sharp storytelling.

Having extended her set from 5 mins to 10 mins she has clinched a regular gig supporting bonkers Brum band Shaun Gambowl Walsh and the Plagiarists.

She said: 'I am performing between two stalwart acts Burt Bacharackhams and Shaun Gambowl Walsh and the Plagiarists. If you like comedy, punk and Indy rock and roll you will not be disappointed.'

The gig starts at 7.30pm and the ticket cost is contribute what you can afford.