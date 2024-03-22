New ride opens at Cadbury World attraction - just in time for Easter break

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ahead of the official opening of Cadbury Chocolate Quest – the new trackless ride – on Friday, March 29, staff at the chocolate factory have been busy making sure that all nine of the new Cadbury cars were ready, with each one weighing 750kg.

The end of the ride features a liquid chocolate fountain which will see litres of chocolate run through it daily.

There will also be 23 cocoa pods and the Buttons monkeys featuring throughout the ride.

Theo Papadopoulos, creative director at Merlin Entertainments

The new addition to the Bourneville attraction – which was announced earlier this year – will see little guests go on a mission set by Freddo the famous chocolate frog, before hopping aboard a Cadbury car and completing an immersive adventure to collect all the ingredients needed to make a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk, using lasers to zap them up.

After that, all visitors will be given a Cadbury treat made with all the ingredients they have 'collected'.

Using a combination of 3D themed sets and virtual screens, the ride will be brought to life with sounds, lights, smells and heat.

The new ride comes after a wider £8m investment for Cadbury World, with further ambitions for the attraction.

Tim Waters, regional director of Birmingham's Merlin Entertainments, said: "We are almost ready for action here at Cadbury World and the whole team is so excited to see all the hard work that has gone into this massive project come to life.

"From polishing the cars and testing the flowing liquid chocolate, the team have been working round the clock to prepare the ride in time to welcome guests when it launches on Friday. We can’t wait to see Cadbury Chocolate Quest in action as we really feel it is a ride that will be enjoyed by everyone."