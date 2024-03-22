Cillian Murphy 'definitely' returning for new Peaky Blinders, says Knight

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Show creator Steven Knight confirmed that the Oscar winning actor will reprise his role for the big screen adaptation.

Knight, the creator of the series, has confirmed in an interview that Cillian Murphy will star as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film.

The Irishman won his first Academy Award just two weeks ago for his portrayal of Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan epic Oppenheimer, released last year.

Though he featured in a number of hit films including Batman Begins, Inception, Dunkirk and more recently Oppenheimer, Murphy is arguably best known playing the leader of the notorious crime family for six whole seasons.

Speculation has mounted over the last year that a feature length version was in the works, with the rumours being confirmed by Knight at the premiere of his new BBC show, This Town, in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Speaking about Cillian's return to the streets of Birmingham, Knight said: "He is definitely returning for it. We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth."

In a recent interview with Esquire, the director also teased the cast of the movie, suggesting that it will feature some of season six's characters.

"In series six we're bringing in the new generation," he said, "and they are going to be part of what happens in the film.

"I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch and you think, there you go. There's the future."

Speaking to GQ last month, Cillian Murphy said: "I've always said I'm open to it if there's more story. I do love how the show ended. And I love the ambiguity of it. And I'm really proud of what we did. But I'm always open to a good script."