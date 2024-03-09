New BBC series of 'Forensics: The Real CSI' Puts West Midlands Police in the spotlight

The gripping series, set to air on BBC Two from Sunday at 9pm, offers viewers a rare glimpse into the intricate world of crime investigation, showcasing the meticulous work of the force's highly skilled forensic experts.

Following a camera crew's unprecedented access to real-time serious crime investigations, the weekly episodes promise to offer a compelling insight into how forensic evidence plays a pivotal role in bringing criminals to justice across various criminal cases.

The inaugural episode delves into a murder case unfolding in a Birmingham flat, demonstrating how forensic analysis aided detectives in reconstructing the sequence of events crucial to solving the crime.

Michelle Painter, Assistant Director for Forensic Services, emphasised the pivotal role of forensics in serious crime investigations, noting that meticulous attention to even the minutest details often provides the critical evidence needed to apprehend perpetrators and ensure justice is served.

Painter expressed, "This documentary series offers a genuine glimpse into the realities of policing and the expertise of our invaluable teams. It showcases the fascinating and challenging roles within forensics, inspiring potential recruits to consider a career in this field."

Recognising the profound impact of serious crime on communities, particularly the devastating loss experienced by families in tragic and violent circumstances, West Midlands Police say the have collaborated closely with producers to ensure sensitivity towards those affected by the cases featured in the documentary.

Highlighting their intention to portray the realities faced by their staff and their unwavering commitment to resolving serious crimes, the force reiterated its dedication to serving justice while refraining from sensationalism.