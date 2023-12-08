Sax band to play festive hits at Bullring show in aid of grieving families

Sax Cats and guests will be getting into the spirit of the season at the fundraising concert at Birmingham's St Martin's in the Bullring on Saturday December 16 at 4.15pm.

Sax Cat member Mo Bradley, who is also a West Midlands Cruse Bereavement Support trustee, says: "We're inviting as many people as possible to come to hear us play and raise money for this very good cause at the same time.

"At this time of year many people will be thinking of loved ones who've passed away. We're fundraising to maintain our counselling and support services to families across the region.

"We're hoping folk coming into Birmingham to do their Christmas shopping will then come and listen to some foot-tapping festive music and sing some carols too.

"Tickets are still available."

Sax Cats is made up of past and present pupils of Walsall woodwind teacher Emma Jackson who says: "We're a new group and we're looking forward to entertaining everyone and helping to raise funds for Cruse which does a fantastic job helping people through grief.

"The band is all about the friendships we've gained and musical community we've created, helping and supporting one another. There will also be some guests with us."

Tickets cost £7.50 and to book seats phone 07507 681980 or online via buytickets.at/crusefundraising/1069411