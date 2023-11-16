Birmingham's Christmas market is voted third best in the UK - with sheer size and authenticity as the main factors

Nothing quite compares sipping a mulled wine and admiring the twinkling lights at a bustling Christmas market, the idea of which dates back to the Middle Ages in Germany. Since then, Christmas markets have spread across Europe and the rest of the world.

In an official ranking of 25 best Christmas markets in the UK for 2023, travel and leisure company Big 7 Travel has placed our well-loved German market in third spot.

Aleyna Thompson, editor of Big 7 Travel, said their decision was based on the size of the Birmingham Christmas market, and scored high in authenticity.

She said:"As the largest German market outside of Germany and Austria, it scored high on the authenticity mark. The market also offers a good range of traditional food and drinks, including mulled wine, bratwursts, pretzels, hot chocolate, and more, as well as an impressive selection of independent vendors, including hand-carved wooden musical animals, handmade jewellery, and local cheese mongers. But our favourite bit about the Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market is the jolly entertainment, from the beloved singing Christmas Moose to the stage performers."

Our home market is touted as the biggest authentic German Christmas market outside Germany and Austria, with close ties to the Frankfurt Christmas Market.

With a wide range of handicraft stalls for one-of-a-kind gifts, there's something for everyone. Ski chalets adorned with baubles and fir line New Street and overtake Victoria Square – the heart of the Christmas markets in Birmingham.

It also features an ice rink, big wheel, live entertainment, and plenty of delicious food.

It seems as though Scotland knows how to put on an impressive festive show too, with Edinburgh's Christmas market in top spot, closely followed by Glasgow's George Square Winterfest.

In 25th spot is Llandudno's Christmas Extravaganza, a short but sweet affair which has fairground rides, live music, local choirs, dance performances, magic shows, and a Santa's Grotto.