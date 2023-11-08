Jorja delivers plenty of honesty at jam packed Birmingham O2 Academy show

And it was standing room only at the intimate venue on Tuesday for the Walsall born singer's home town show following the successful release of her highly anticipated second album Falling or Flying featuring duets with British rapper J Hus and Jamaican singer Lila Ike.

Her set opened with an impressive drumming intro and as expected the vast majority of the crowd were teens and young adults who were singing along with gusto from the word go.

They joined in all the hits with every word a sure sign of just how much impact she is having on the music scene. The lyrics are truly poetry in motion. Beautiful phrases about young romance and heartbreak rolled onto one.

She rolled out a mixture of new and previous tunes including Little Things, Blue Lights, Addicted, Try Me, Be Honest, I Changed, Greatest Gift, Teenage Fantasy, Lost and Found, and Finally Found medley with club mix were welcomed with open arms by her fans.

Jorja Smith

The lyrics are truly poetry in motion containing beautiful phrases about growing up, teen ansgt, romance and heartbreak all lapped up by the audience who clearly loved Jorja's sultry yet upbeat performing style, with a music fusion of R 'n B, reggae deejay and soul. The band's musicianship was excellent and a keen ear will also pick up classic and salsa strains.

It was an amazing night and the 26-year-old former Aldridge School pupil greeted the audience saying: "Thank you all for coming out tonight.

"You make my heart so full in this room. It's so good to be back."

Her vocals were amazing and there were nice harmonies with the three backing vocalists.

It was a thoroughly good show with plenty of friends and family of the singer also in the house on the night.

Walsall's Tiffany Reid, 20, was among the fans and says: "Jorja was amazing. Absolutely brilliant. Her voice was great. She's really inspired me to sing and to take my music forward."