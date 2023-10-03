Indoor bowling chain Lane7 gearing up to launch new flagship gaming and entertainment hub in Birmingham

A new Lane7 is opening in Birmingham

The new three-storey destination will open its doors in Bullring and Grand Central’s LinkStreet on Friday, October 6.

It will also offer darts, beer pong, table tennis, pool tables and floor shuffle.

Lane7 is alresady of the city’s nightlife scene, having opened its first destination at The Cube in 2018.

It has chosen Birmingham as the first city to host two of its complexes. The biggest site yet, the new-look Lane7 will feature 14 bowling lanes, 35 arcade games, and a free gaming hall.

Victoria Gottschalk, head of marketing at Lane7, said: “It’s finally time to unveil our incredible new Birmingham destination, right in the heart of the city. For the past five years, our venue in the Cube has been embraced by Birmingham, and we’re so excited to provide a new location for even more gaming and entertainment. We do bowling incredibly well and, teamed with some of our other classic activities, we’re passionate about providing the ultimate place for people to come and have fun.

"Bullring and Grand Central was an obvious choice for our biggest Lane7 yet. These two city landmarks are the perfect home for our new venue, and we cannot wait to welcome people through the doors.”