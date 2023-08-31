International-renowned artist Burna Boy hosting meet and greet this afternoon

Troy Roscoe with Burna Boy

The world-renowned artist is hosting a meet and greet to celebrate the release of his new album 'I Told Them' at a pop-up event.

The 'I Told Them' album experience is being held at the Art Quarter in Birmingham city centre.

The event is being held in association with Art Barbers, where CEO and founder, Jordan Patel, says it is just the beginning of their meet and greet series.

International music artis Burna Boy is coming to Birmingham

The event starts at 3pm and is being held until 11pm, where fans will be able to meet and greet the Grammy Award winning artist, with limited edition merchandise, album vinyls and CDs available.

Jordan Patel said ahead of the event: "Birmingham, get ready for a game-changing cultural event.

"Art Barbers proudle introduces an unprecedented meet and greet series with global music sensation, Burna Boy headlining the launch.

"This is your golden ticket to connect with a worldwide icon right here in our city.

"Art Barbers, a hub of creativity, is the perfect stage for this ground-breaking launch, and it isn't just about hair here, it is about making a statement.

"It is about standing up and saying, we're here and we're doing it our way."