Ozzy the Bull roars to life as Sharon Osbourne and other famous faces gather for unveiling

Published: Last Updated: Comments

Sharon Osbourne was among the celebrity faces to help welcome the return of the iconic Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Ozzy 'the raging' Bull.

Hundreds turned up to help welcome Ozzy "the raging" bull to his new home at Birmingham New Street Station.
Sharon Osbourne appeared in place of Brummie rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, who was too ill to travel. Also in attendance was Wolverhampton Commonwealth boxer Delicious Orie. Credit: Hannah Gallop

Ozzy first stole the heart of Brummies at the opening event for the Games, where he helped to represent the spirit and history of Birmingham and the Black Country.

Sharon Osbourne appeared in place of husband, rock legend and bull namesake, Ozzy Osbourne, along with Wolverhampton Commonwealth boxer Delicious Orie to unveil the bull in Birmingham New Street Station.

Hundreds of travellers and spectators also appeared to welcome the bull to his new home, cheering as the mechanical bovine's shroud was removed and he roared to life.

Sharon Osbourne could be spotted peering through the crowds at the mechanical bull

Tracey Lane, 45, from Bloxwich, was at the unveiling, said: "It was fantastic, I had seen the bull once before when I was a passing through, it's nice to see it finished and back home.

"I was a bit shocked when its head started moving and it roared. And Sharon Osbourne turned up, I'm a bit Ozzy fan so seeing her was a dream come true."

Wolverhampton Boxer Delicious Orie also appeared for the event, representing Wolverhampton's and the further Black Country's role in the 2022 games.

The bull was unveiled by the women chain makers of Birmingham, who also led him to his first home at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium in 2022.

Hundreds turned up to help welcome Ozzy "the raging" bull to his new home at Birmingham New Street Station. Credit: Hannah Gallop

The bull will now stay at its home at Birmingham New Street Station for the foreseeable future entertaining commuters and travellers with his roars, head movements and tail swishes.

Sharon said: "It's breathtaking. It's mammoth. Huge. It's just brilliant, isn't it?.

"Ozzy was born and bred here and spent so much time in this station - because of course he didn't have a car so he was everywhere from New Street. He would never ever have thought that at this time in his life this would happen."

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

