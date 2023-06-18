Review: Sophie Ellis-Bextor opens the new Sky VIP lounge at Birmingham's Utilita Arena

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing at the launch of the SKY VIP Lounge. Photo: Xavier Fiddes LPA.

I was lucky enough to be invited to experience the lounge on its opening night, to witness a special performance from Sophie Ellis-Bextor ahead of Elton John's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Tour. Here are my thoughts on the evening.

The staff were truly dedicated to making everyone feel like a star on the first night, with a special blue carpet for guests to walk before having photos taken by 'paparazzi', which would then be printed for us to take home as keepsakes.

With my special Sky VIP band on my wrist, I entered into the lounge via its dedicated entrance, making customer check-in a lot faster for people coming to see shows at the arena.

Sky's latest logo is a fluorescent rainbow of blazing sunset colours and this is reflected in the carefully chosen decor.

The SKY VIP Lounge at Utilita Arena, Birmingham. Photo: Xavier Fiddes LPA.

As I climbed the stairs to ascend into the lounge, neon rainbow lights underlining each step, it felt like following my own yellow brick road, like Dorothy, into a special place.

With ceiling to floor windows, the lounge grants its guests impressive panoramic views of Birmingham while they relax, unwind, and wait in perfect comfort for the show to start.

There are also soft velvet booths in rich colours for guests to sit on, and a dedicated bar serving delicious drinks such as the VIP-tail, an incredible elderflower cocktail.

However, the most exciting part of the lounge opening was the performance from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who sung and danced her heart out while hyping up the guests for Elton John.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing at the launch of the SKY VIP Lounge. Photo: Xavier Fiddes LPA.

Obviously, she finished off the set with the iconic Murder on the Dancefloor, after singing several of her songs, as well as other artists' classic hits such as Madonna's Like a Prayer.

Sophie was incredibly sweet with the guests and definitely got everyone warmed up for the main event as we sang and danced along with her.

One pair of lucky Sky customers were given a truly unique VIP experience with a surprise meet and greet with Sophie backstage before her performance in the Sky VIP lounge.

Speaking at the launch of the Sky VIP lounge, Sophie said: “What a night celebrating the launch of the new Sky VIP lounge at Utilita Arena Birmingham. Thanks to everyone who brought their dancing shoes for an epic disco party.”

Sophie helped make an exciting night even more special for everyone invited to the opening of the lounge.

This glamorous, luxurious venue is the perfect start to an evening at the Utilita, and I hope to come back for another exquisite cocktail soon.