Review: The Lost & Found, Birmingham offers a new Spring/Summer menu with a great combination of food and drinks for all

The Lost & Found, Birmingham

On a warm Saturday evening, I was looking forward to trying the items on the new menu, and especially wanted a refreshing, yet tasty cocktail after spending a day in the sun.

When arriving I was greeted by the very kind Choi, and Sade, who made my visit a pleasant one. Choi kindly guided myself and my friend to our table and as I had notified the restaurant in advance that I had a nut allergy, Choi ensured I had an allergen menu and was well informed on what items I could or could not have due to my nut allergy.

As I said, it was a warm Saturday evening and the vibes in the Lost & Found were brilliant, people were out to clearly have a good time with a live DJ playing great music throughout the evening keeping everyone entertained, whilst they were either dining, drinking or having a little dance - everyone was enjoying the vibes.

The decor and interior of the bar and restaurant are very pleasing on the eye, and it has a lot of space around for people to stand around to enjoy their drinks, tables and booths, along with a first-floor which has options to have private dining or bookings, all of which makes for a fabulous setting.

Having just returned from a trip to Milan where I was drinking Aperol Spritz to my heart's content, I was craving something similar, and what caught my eye was the Disaronno Spritz - a spritz cocktail containing Disaronno, cranberry juice, lemon juice and prosecco, and it was..divine. So refreshing and yet incredibly tasty.

My friend went with a classic Margarita, and some Margaritas can be either hit-or-miss depending on if it is made correctly, and this indeed was made correctly and tasted great, with a beautiful El Jimador tequila.

We both drank several of these drinks and each time, the bar person whipped up a great tasting cocktail, that not only looked good but tasted great too.

Now onto the food..

We tried several starters and they were:

Houmous - which comes with a soft, charred flatbread, this was one of my favourite starters as I'm a sucker for houmous and great tasting bread, and it tasted very good.

Other starters we ordered were the fried buttermilk chicken, crispy halloumi and the crispy squid.

The starters or 'small plates' as it is known on the menu were all beautifully cooked with a range of flavours that made the starter a pleasant experience. The crispy halloumi was a firm favourite of mine, and I would recommend it every time.

Having eaten a lot in the starters and with their portions being reasonable and not stingy, I was full and satisfied, but it was now time for the main dish or 'large plates' as it is known on the menu.

I ordered the masala fish & chips, along with a side of ultimate mac & cheese, which oh my goodness was my favourite thing I ate the whole evening.

The masala fish & chips was nicely spiced and the cod was perfectly cooked, along with the triple cooked chips which were both crispy and fluffy.

But my firm favourite, the best thing on the menu in my opinion, was the ultimate mac & cheese - it contains chorizo, truffle oil, creme fraiche, red leicester and mozzarella cheese, and wow was this a sublime dish! The chorizo combined with the truffle oil, the pasta and the cheeses make for a burst of awesome flavours in your mouth.

From the saltiness of the chorizo, to the creamy cheese, it makes for a beautiful combination that pairs so, so well.

I would recommend the ultimate mac & cheese to anyone and everyone that dines at The Lost & Found.

Having indulged so much already, I was still offered dessert, which I ordered the dark chocolate brownie which comes with a cherry compote, and a chocolate and blood orange ice cream - and yet again, the combination of the brownie with the tasty ice cream was one that worked so well. It was rich and yet still perfectly sweet and bearable, not too rich.

Whether I was invited or not, I would definitely visit the Lost & Found in Birmingham again, the vibes are good, the food is good, and the drinks are good - it makes for a pleasant place bar and restaurant to visit in the city centre of Birmingham.

