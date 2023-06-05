Pop up cinema plan to attract more visitors to Sutton Coldfield

Sutton Coldfield BID (Business Improvement District) has been given the go-ahead to bring the open air pop-up cinema to the town centre this summer,

Sutton Coldfield BID (Business Improvement District) has been given the go-ahead to bring the open air pop-up cinema to the town centre this summer, as part of its ongoing Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield brand.

The outdoor cinema will open on The Parade for three days from July 14-16 featuring a large screen, deckchairs, grass floor and a white picket fence to create the perfect summertime experience in the middle of the Royal Town.

The cinema will be free to enjoy and will screen a selection of films and this year’s Men’s and Women’s Wimbledon tennis finals.

Michelle Baker, Sutton Coldfield BID Manager, said: “We’re always looking for new attractions for the town centre and what could be better in the summer months than a pop-up cinema, where shoppers can sit down and soak up a little bit of Hollywood glamour, or enjoy the excitement of Wimbledon?

“We’ll be reaching out on Social Media in the coming weeks to ask for suggestions of what films people would like to see screened, and if the pop-up cinema proves popular, it’s something that we could see repeated.”