Birmingham's iconic Rotunda turned into a new beer can

The beer can is based on The Rotunda. Photograph by Stacey Barnfield

Rotunda Pale is a new citrus pale ale of four per cent strength created between Stirchley-based Birmingham Brewing Company and Staying Cool, the aparthotel that is based at the top of the Rotunda in New Street, which was built in 1965 at a cost of £1 million.

Staying Cool is celebrating 15 years with a series of events called Creative Heights

The new beer in a can designed by Stacey Barnfield, a former newspaper editor and director of public relations and publishing agency Edwin Ellis Creative Media, was launched on Thursday night.

The events will be raising funds for Birmingham charity LoveBrum.

The Rotunda Pale collaboration is part of the celebration of city architecture, art, food and drink to showcase the wealth of talent in the city’s creative industries.

Creative Heights II was launched on Thursday with the unveiling of a sky-high piece of window artwork in a Staying Cool penthouse, featuring Birmingham’s post-war architecture designed and illustrated by city-based Window Artists.

The illustration features city buildings including Smallbrook Ringway, Alpha Tower, New Street Signal Box and, of course, Rotunda itself.

Residents and visitors to Birmingham alike will also have the opportunity to visit Rotunda and take part in workshops drawing the skyline, listen to literature talks or see new art against the stunning backdrop of the Brum cityscape.

Food and drink pairing events with long-term collaborators the Wilderness will showcase local independent venues from the city’s booming dining scene and will shine a light on restaurants, with the support of creative drinks providers.

Gavin Burns, Staying Cool at Rotunda general manager, said: “What better way of celebrating 15 fantastic years in Birmingham than with our very own beer.

“Partnering and promoting Birmingham’s brilliant independent businesses has been at heart of our thinking since we welcomed Staying Cool’s first guests back in 2008. We’re so thrilled that we are still giving creatives a platform all these years later.”

Rotunda will offer a tour for Heritage Week on September 10

Stacey Barnfield's Draw My City project will be featured on March 7 next year featuring his watercolour and ink images of the city’s architectural landmarks and lesser-known buildings including Snobs, Mr Egg and Rotunda.