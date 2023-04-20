Notification Settings

Reality and children's television among NEC Baby Show guests

By Deborah HardimanBirmingham entertainmentPublished:

Reality and children's television celebrities will be among the guests at the Baby Show being held at Birmingham NEC next month.

Baby Show in 2019

Taking place May 12-14 thousands of new and expectant parents are expected to flock to the show sponsored by Lidl GB.

Ollie and Gareth Locke, of Made in Chelsea fame, plus CBeebies and Dadvengers’ Nigel Clarke will be among the guests sharing their experiences about the transition to fatherhood to help prepare dads-to-be.

Baby Show manager Mallory Reynolds-Trout says: “The NEC in Birmingham is such a fantastic venue and the show always attracts thousands of people who travel to shop for their impending – or new arrivals.

"We know that finances are tighter than ever right now and so we’ll have some great discounts to help parents’ baby budgets stretch even further. Whether it’s a new car seat you need, a buggy, some nursery furniture or feeding products and clothes, we’ll help you compare, try and buy so you can walk away knowing you got the very best value for money.”

Tickets cost just £16 for show subscribers. For more information visit website thebabyshow.co.uk/nec

