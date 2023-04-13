B:Music reveal packed summer programme of Town Hall and Symphony Hall events

Daniel O'Donnell

From concerts to comedy and orchestras to live dancing there is a wide range of events and stars at the two world famous stages.

Irish superstar Daniel O’Donnell is performing at the Symphony Hall on May 11 and then the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra will playing Dvořák’s Symphony No 7 on May 16 and in the same week singer Kerry Ellis is at the Town Hall touring her fourth studio album Kings and Queens on May 15.

Dance fans will enjoy Alyssa Edwards on Tour: Becoming Alyssa at the Town Hall on May 2 which is an epic, must-see-tell-all dance-all story about Alyssa’s life growing up, her extraordinary drag career and incredible journey to finding love. Alyssa has appeared RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5, RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 2, America’s Got Talent and recently on Netflix's Dancing Queen.

For Strictly Come Dancing fans, the Ballroom King and the Jive Master Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice join forces to bring their spectacular show Him and Me to Symphony Hall on July 29. Showcasing their unrivalled rapport, they will bring Birmingham audiences a collaboration of dance, song, and light-hearted fun. A true dance extravaganza for all ages.

Comedy lovers will enjoy Phil Wang: Wang in there, Baby! on May 4 at the Town Hall and Jonathan Van Ness on June 2. Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny will be providing the laughs at the Symphony Hall on June 11.

Two-time Grammy Award-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens with multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi are at the Town Hall on May 13. Expect pieces from the Great American Songbook, excerpts from Porgy and Bess and a selection of Sinatra numbers in An Unforgettable Evening with Sir Willard White and the Brodsky Quartet on May 14.

Join Black Voices on a musical journey through the musical icons of Black Britain at Symphony Hall in June. The Birmingham-based female a cappella quintet, accompanied by a live band of talented musicians, take a trip down memory lane performing hit songs by Mica Paris, Soul II Soul, Eternal, Five Star, Aswad, Jamelia and many more on June 4.

Austrian band Mnozil Brass as they perform an exclusive UK date of their stage show Gold at Symphony Hall on June 16. Fans of the King can celebrate the 70th anniversary of Elvis’ first recording date in Sun Records, The Concert: 70th Anniversary, the official concert show that takes you back to the birthplace of rock'n'roll on June 4.

And experience epic and inspirational music from Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, Game of Thrones and beyond as the worlds of TV, film and fantasy are brought to life by the London Concert Orchestra and a stunning choir in an unmissable concert featuring the greatest movie music of all time (19 May).

There is fun for the whole family at Symphony Hall in July to experience Encanto in Concert: The Film with Live Orchestra on July 31. Or watch Toscana Strings for Monkey Puzzle and Peter and the Wolf on June 18 to encounter the classic characters and stories accompanied by music and dance, while learning new moves along the way.

There is also fascinating talks from David Swindle, the detective who brought serial killer Peter Tobin to justice, in The Makings of a Murderer on June 15, and Canadian astronaut and ex-commander of the International Space Station, Chris Hadfield, will host a mind-expanding evening of exploration, imagery, stories, and music on June 23

On July 1 the Town Hall will be transformed into a circus musical theatre with the high flying Cirque bringing their brand new show to Birmingham.