Dance contests to mark this year's Birmingham B-Side Hip-Hop Festival

2022 B-Side Hip-Hop Festival Photo: Ivan True Wizard

It is the eight year that the event featuring performances and competitions is being staged and this time it will mark the golden anniversary of the music genre that catapulted stars such as MC Hammer, Will Smith and Ice T to fame and fortune.

The free annual festival will take place from June 8-14

The varied programme will include taster sessions, open mic workshops, professional level dance master classes, a special screening of the acclaimed BBC documentary, Fight the Power – How Hip Hop Changed the World, Break Mission Worldwide Dance Championships and Queerside: Waacking Championships.

Both championship finals will take place at Bullring and Grand Central on June 11.

The festival will culminate at the theatre on June 13 and 14 with international showcase Breakin’ Convention.

Birmingham Hippodrome's Chris Sudworth creative director said: “We’re thrilled to bring our annual B-Side Hip-Hop Festival back to the city for its eighth year.

“This year, the festival is all about bringing people together to celebrate 50 years of hip hop and the extraordinary programme of competitions, performances and events that we’ve curated with our partners will do just that.

“We look forward to welcoming exceptional international dancers to the competitions, while also shining a light on all of the fantastic talent across Birmingham. There will be lots to see and lots to get involved in – it’s going to be incredible.”