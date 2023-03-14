Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Country's Cody Pennington heading to Birmingham O2 Academy

By Deborah HardimanBirmingham entertainmentPublished:

Former Wolverhampton University student Cody Pennington is to perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy.

Rising country singer Cody Pennington
Rising country singer Cody Pennington

The rising US-born country singer will be bring his variety country show to town on May 19. Tickets are selling fast for the new tour which will see him play at bigger venues.

The 32-year-old, from Nashville, Tennessee, served in the United States Air Force before performing on cruise ships, then studying law in Wolverhampton.

After completing his studies and working for a year with a law firm he decided to embark on his music career full-time.

His tour last year sold more than 5,000 tickets and his debut country EP titled 'Downtown', is scheduled to be released later this year.

The title track and another single 'How Bout Kentucky' made number ones in the iTunes Country Chart earlier this year.

This tour’s venues have nearly doubled in capacity. Book tickets via thegigcartel.com/Artists-profiles/Cody-Pennington-Country-Show.htm

Birmingham entertainment
Entertainment
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News