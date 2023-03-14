Country's Cody Pennington heading to Birmingham O2 Academy

Rising country singer Cody Pennington

The rising US-born country singer will be bring his variety country show to town on May 19. Tickets are selling fast for the new tour which will see him play at bigger venues.

The 32-year-old, from Nashville, Tennessee, served in the United States Air Force before performing on cruise ships, then studying law in Wolverhampton.

After completing his studies and working for a year with a law firm he decided to embark on his music career full-time.

His tour last year sold more than 5,000 tickets and his debut country EP titled 'Downtown', is scheduled to be released later this year.

The title track and another single 'How Bout Kentucky' made number ones in the iTunes Country Chart earlier this year.