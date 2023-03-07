Notification Settings

Strictly star announced as host of UK Disney arena tour coming to Birmingham

By Lisa O'Brien

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara will host a UK arena tour that celebrates Disney’s music and timeless storytelling in its milestone 100th anniversary year.

Janette Manrara
Janette Manrara

Disney100: The Concert will arrive in Birmingham Resorts World Arena on June 6 and tickets are now on sale.

Presented in the UK by Senbla and produced by Semmel Concerts, the concert is a multimedia experience featuring legendary film scenes on a giant screen, whilst the magical musical moments are brought to life by the Hollywood Sound Orchestra.

The tour will feature a cast of star soloists and ensemble performers from recent Disney in Concert tours.

The soloists and performers have strong musical theatre pedigree, including the West End, Broadway, and beyond.

Announced for the show so far are Bessy Ewa, Charlie Burn, Cleve September, Anton Zetterholm, Roberta Valentini, Georgina Hagen, Richard-Salvador Wolff, Tobias Joch and Masengu Kanyinda.

The shows will feature the greatest songs from films such as The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins, Encanto, and more; as well as highlights from the worlds of Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel.

Janette said: “It’s no secret I’m a big Disney fan, so to be able to celebrate all the beautiful music of the last 100 years that Disney’s storytelling has brought us, is an absolute joy.”

Tickets are available at bit.ly/3Ze0tRC

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

