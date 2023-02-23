JLS set to beat again in return to Birmingham as part of tour

JLS will bring their "The Hits" tour to Birmingham, with tickets selling fast.

JLS will come to the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on October 28 as part of their "EVERYBODY SAY JLS: The Hits Tour", which sees the quartet playing arenas across the UK and Ireland.

It follows on from their comeback tour in 2021, which saw Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, Marvin Humes and Oritsé Williams playing to sold out crowds and increasing their show schedule from 16 to 29 shows as they played to more than 350,000 people.

JLS broke through in 2009 as the instant pop classic ‘Beat Again’ shot straight to number one, the first of five UK chart-topping smashes which continued with ‘Everybody In Love’, ‘The Club Is Alive’, ‘Love You More’ and ‘She Makes Me Wanna’.

With another five Top 10 hits to their credit, JLS also impacted the album charts with their self-titled number one debut and three more Top three records before saying goodbye with their 2013 ‘Greatest Hits’ album.

Throughout, they were heralded with numerous major awards, including two BRIT Awards and five MOBO Awards.

The band said: "We couldn't be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour.

"Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again.

"Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the best part of being JLS."