Camping, caravan and motorhome enthusiasts to make tracks to Birmingham NEC show

Along with checking out new-for-2023 campervans, caravans and motorhomes and exploring the show’s brand new dedicated tent and camping hall, visitors can look forward to hearing inspiring stories from leaders in the world of outdoor adventures.

Featuring talks from some of the UK’s biggest nature-loving personalities, the much-loved Inspiration Theatre will see familiar faces Hamza Yassin and Aldo Kane share stories of life behind the lens and road trips as well as provide top tips on where to go and what to expect from a life on the road.

Julia Bradbury

Camping and Caravanning Club president Julia Bradbury will be opening the show on February 21, talking about her love of the great outdoors and highlights of the club's Outjoyment Report - as study into the wellbeing and mental health benefits of camping in the great outdoors.

From exploring the Black Forest and romantic roads of Southern Germany to an introduction to wild swimming and the best spots for a quick dip, the Inspiration Theatre at the event has a host of guest speakers.

Eco-journalist and publisher Sarah Roberts will introduce sessions throughout the event, with names including Hamza Yassin, Aldo Kane, Marcus Leach, Lola Culson, Lee Davey, Caroline Mills, Kat Bird, Martin Dorey, Alex Morgan and Susanne Elsworth and more taking to the stage.

No stranger to the great outdoors is none other than Hamza Yassin. The wildlife cameraman and presenter most recently on Strictly will be on stage on the Wednesday for an interview about his life behind the lens and the ultimate places across the UK to nature watch.

TV presenter Aldo Kane, will be at the show on the Wednesday and Thursday, sharing stories from his recent motorhome tour of the USA. The former Royal Marines Commando sniper will also delve deeper into some of his more dangerous assignments.

Marcus Leach will be sharing his own first-hand experiences and stories from his time exploring the magic of Morocco. Author and wild swimmer Lola Culsan, will talk about her time touring ‘Spain’s best kept secret’, Galicia.

Visitors can hear from Lee Davey and his journey from the UK to Asia, while Caroline Mills talks about a five-day camping road trip around Northern Ireland, exploring famous and lesser-known landmarks and properties managed by The National Trust.

Kat Bird will talk about tobogganing in the Black Forest and her road trip tips in Southern Germany, Martin Dorey will be talking about taking the slow road, covering the fun he’s had writing his latest book a guide for campervanners and motorhomes to the best road trips in Spain and Portugal.

Over the weekend, backpacker Alex Morgan and ‘car camper’ Suzanne Elsworth will share their top tips on how to improve the camping experience along with some cost-effective hacks and little luxuries, while other guests include Tori James - the first Welsh woman to climb Everest at the age of 25 and explorer and TV presenter Andy Torbet.