Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birmingham-born Joe Lycett to host live Friday night show on Channel 4

By Lisa O'BrienBirminghamBirmingham entertainmentPublished: Last Updated:

Birmingham-born comedian Joe Lycett has a new show coming to Friday nights on Channel 4.

Joe Lycett
Joe Lycett

The Joe Lycett Live Show will see the comedian hosting an audience from his hometown.

He will be joined by "celebrities and big-name guests from the worlds of comedy, television, music and film" as well as "a mix of Joe's community of local legends, LGBTQ+ heroes and allies".

Five hour-long episodes have reportedly been ordered of the variety show.

In the new series, Lycett will "take a look back at the week in a way only he can - combining his unique brand of mischief and mayhem with his singular style of comedy.

"Shot on the banks of Birmingham's canals, the show will bring a touch of Hollywood sparkle to Digbeth in a big night of unmissable entertainment."

The Joe Lycett Live Show, planned to air this Spring, reunites the comic with production company Rumpus Media, which makes his consumer justice show Joe Lycett's Got Your Back.

The comedian also hosts Channel 4's Travel Man.

Birmingham entertainment
Entertainment
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News