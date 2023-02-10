Birmingham-born Joe Lycett to host live Friday night show on Channel 4

Joe Lycett

The Joe Lycett Live Show will see the comedian hosting an audience from his hometown.

He will be joined by "celebrities and big-name guests from the worlds of comedy, television, music and film" as well as "a mix of Joe's community of local legends, LGBTQ+ heroes and allies".

Five hour-long episodes have reportedly been ordered of the variety show.

In the new series, Lycett will "take a look back at the week in a way only he can - combining his unique brand of mischief and mayhem with his singular style of comedy.

"Shot on the banks of Birmingham's canals, the show will bring a touch of Hollywood sparkle to Digbeth in a big night of unmissable entertainment."

The Joe Lycett Live Show, planned to air this Spring, reunites the comic with production company Rumpus Media, which makes his consumer justice show Joe Lycett's Got Your Back.