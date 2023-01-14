Students helped on the Question Time set when it was filmed at BCU

The first episode in the latest series of the BBC's flagship political show was filmed at the city centre campus of Birmingham City University (BCU).

And BCU students were given the opportunity to gain industry-standard experience by getting involved behind the scenes.

The show saw host Fiona Bruce joined by panellists including Defence Minister Alex Chalk MP, Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson MP, and former Tory MP Anna Soubry. They took part in a debate on issues including strikes and the current pressures on the NHS.

Isabella Pugh, a media production student, volunteered as a runner, carrying out tasks for the production team to help the broadcast run smoothly.

BCU students with Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce

She said: "Seeing what people did on set and behind the camera has really helped me to get an idea of what it will be like when I eventually graduate and go on to work in production – hopefully on shows as big as Question Time."

Dr Vanessa Jackson, associate professor at BCU’s Institute of Media and English, said: "Hosting BBC Question Time here on campus has been a brilliant experience for all involved. It’s been a great opportunity to showcase BCU, our world-class facilities and – most of all – our wonderful students.

"It’s been a fantastic learning experience for those students who volunteered as part of the production, seeing how a professional production company operates is invaluable experience for both their studies and future careers."