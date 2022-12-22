Birmingham Hippodrome cancel performances at last minute due to burst water pipe

Matt Slack as Dick Whittington

The matinee performance of the Hippodrome's pantomime, Dick Whittington, has been cancelled an hour before the curtain was due to rise, while this evening's performance is still up in the air.

The 4pm performance of Tales From Acorn Wood at Christmas, a family-friendly show based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's beloved stories, has also been cancelled.

A spokesperson for Birmingham Hippodrome said: "Despite our best efforts to continue this afternoon’s performances, due to a burst pipe in Sherlock Street, we are sorry to announce that the 2.30pm performance of Dick Whittington and the 4pm performance of Tales From Acorn Wood at Christmas have sadly been cancelled.

"We sincerely apologise for the short notice of this cancellation and have explored every option to try and keep the shows running.

"We will be in touch with all ticket holders over the coming days to make alternative arrangements and kindly ask that customers refrain from calling the box office directly. Thank you for your understanding and patience and we apologise for the disappointment caused.

"We are closely monitoring the situation with regards to this evening’s 7.15pm performance of Dick Whittington."