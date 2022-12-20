File photo dated 20/12/22 of Primal Scream with their Q Groundbreaker Award during the Q Awards 2006.

Duffy was born in Birmingham in May 1967 and began his career as a member of indie pop band Felt.

He played on the first two albums by Scottish rockers Primal Scream before joining The Charlatans in 1996 following the death of original keyboard player Rob Collins.

Duffy, who attended St Thomas Aquinas Catholic School in King’s Norton, also contributed keys to songs by Oasis, The Chemical Brothers and Beth Orton.

Tim Burgess, frontman of The Charlatans, said on Twitter: “Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul.

“Martin Duffy stepped in to save The Charlatans when we lost Rob – he played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend. He toured with me in my solo band too. Hhe was a pleasure to spend time with.”

No cause of death was given.

Happy Mondays singer Rowetta shared a series of heartbreak emojis, while former Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs tweeted: “Sad sad news Tim.”

Gruff Rhys, singer for Welsh band Super Furry Animals, tweeted: “Martin Duffy’s music has been with me since the 1980s. I’m going to put some of his instrumental records on.”