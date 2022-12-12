Winter Funland officially opens for families at Birmingham venue

Winter Funland

Winter Funland, which is officially the UK’s largest indoor funfair and covers 250,000 square foot, is a festive spectacular with a gigantic ice-skating rink, a 1,200-seater Christmas extravaganza circus show, a full-size fairground, and Santa’s Grotto.

It takes place at the NEC and will remain open until Monday, January 2.

The magical event will also include a festive sweet and savoury food and drink market including halal food, mulled wine and sweet shop. There is also a gigantic polar bear, mischievous elves popping up all over the place and even the chance to meet with Father Christmas himself, at Santa’s Grotto, which has to be seen to be believed.

There are also elves flying through the air on their powerful motorbikes delivering a breath-taking motorbike aerial display and there is even some aerial entertainment while guests are waiting for the doors to open.

And there will also be special sensory sessions for families with children who have autism on Monday 12th December when the noise will be lowered, lighting reduced and a special chill-out space available.

There are a range of daytime starting at 11am and early evening sessions starting at 5pm available. Tickets cost £26 each, or £100 for a family of four, plus a booking fee. Children under three and carers go free but still need tickets.

Grotto visits are £7 per child, including a present and one adult goes free and must be pre-booked, along with discounted parking when purchasing tickets.