Rapunzel hits stage as Sutton Coldfield Town Hall set to entertain audiences

The Production Exchange in association with Sutton Coldfield Town Hall are presenting Rapunzel and the Rascal Prince, by Daniel O’Brien.

The Royal Town’s biggest annual family show, runs until December 31 at the heritage venue in King Edwards Square.

The Town Hall has previously had success with Cinderella (2021), Aladdin (2019) and Beauty and the Beast (2018).

The show new will feature a professional cast of actor and musicians, plus a young ensemble of local performers.

Director Colin Blumenau said: “The young ensemble is an integral part of the production. We don’t want to give anything away, but they will play a vital part in the story’s outcome. Their enthusiasm and skills are massively important to the pantomime spectacle”.

he show is set in an English village, many years ago, which has run out of herbs.

When Ragwort the witch finds some missing from her herb-garden, her revenge results in local girl Rapunzel being locked in a tower without a door.

The only way to reach her is by climbing up her extremely long hair.

With a wise old owl, fire-eating worm, a rapping prince, multi-talented cast of actor-musicians and much more, this family classic is a must-see for December 2022.