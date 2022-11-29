Olaf, Elsa and all wow fans at Disney on Ice in Birmingham

The fire-breathing dragon

Many people's favourite snowman just has a special gift of making people laugh and smile.

You just want to give him a warm hug.

Of all the characters in the wonderful world of Disney, there's no one who stirs an audience in quite the same way.

Elsa and the Frozen cast are always popular

His entrance in the second half of Disney On Ice presents Dream Big received the biggest cheer of the night at The Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

In fact, Frozen, which dominates the entertainment after the show's interval, takes the atmosphere of an already enjoyable evening to another level.

'Love is an Open Door', 'In Summer', 'Let is Go' are all belted out as youngsters in the audience watch the story unfold before there eyes.

It's credit to Frozen that it has remained so popular as it has a huge amount to compete with in this wonderful show, full of glitz, glamour, colour and incredible choreography.

The show sees Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy lead the audience on a journey through favourite Disney tales, bringing the stories to life through world-class figure skating.

Honestly, you will be awestruck at some of the incredible skating on show.

Cinderella ahead of the ball

Among the favourites to feature are Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, who go on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti.

I have to say, while Olaf is right up there in my all-time list of favourite Disney characters, it's Maui who tops my personal poll. 'You're welcome' is the kind of song to make you smile at any time.

New to the show this year is a piece on the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Día de los Muertos to the ice. This was really entertaining but left you wanting a little bit more from the film.

The audience also have a chance to get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest and the likes of Tiana, Aerial, Belle and Jasmine all visit the ice.

Tiana: Princess and the Frog

But, really eye-catching, is a fire-breathing dragon in a brilliant piece of choreography from Sleeping Beauty.

If that's not a show-stopper, there's also a wonderful part of the show featuring Cinderella and the ball – where a stunning carriage is brought onto the ice.

Disney on Ice is a superb spectacle, brilliantly put together. You can always tell from the reaction of the crowd as they leave, how good a show has been and, from the smiles on people's faces, it's fair to say this show is a big hit.