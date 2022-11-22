Lush offering free mini pamper sessions in its Birmingham spa this Saturday

The Lush Spa, Birmingham

When Brummies think of Lush on New Street, they might think of bath bombs, solid shampoo bars and animal testing-free makeup, but head upstairs to the first floor and you’ll find a six-bed spa tucked away behind inconspicuous doors.

The English country garden-themed spa facility offers 14 unique and mysterious treatments, and shoppers can explore the facility for themselves on Saturday.

From 12pm to 7.30pm, the doors will be unlocked and Lush Spa Birmingham will be inviting members of the public to explore the facility, watch live treatment demos and enjoy some essential oil-infused teas.

There’s no need to book in advance, and hand, arm and scalp massages will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Raking in over 1,000 five-star reviews on Google, Lush Spa Birmingham, aims to create a holistic experience for guests which treats the mind as well as the body.

Encouraging guests to continue their wellness journey at home, Lush Spa Birmingham’s in-house florist, Kelly, will also be on-hand for floristry demonstrations, lending her 33 years of expertise to help customers make their own bouquet of fresh, festive flowers to take home.

Experiences at the spa include a hot-chocolate infused treatment called The Comforter, during which you're exfoliated and massaged beneath a fluffy duvet.

There's also a reflexology-inspired treatment, The Spell, - a foot and scalp massage that embraces the ancient art of treating the body through the feet.

For those who want to explore the magic of the Lush Spa further, the first 25 customers to book a full-length treatment will receive an exclusive gift, wrapped in Lush’s signature reusable fabric gift wrap.

Elliott Kennedy, senior manager at Lush Spa Birmingham, said: "We’re excited to be opening our doors to the people of Birmingham so Lush Spa is no longer our best kept secret!

“Tucked away upstairs on the first floor, our treatment rooms are the perfect way to escape the hustle and bustle of Birmingham New Street on Black Friday weekend.

“Birmingham is one of Lush’s flagship stores so we have so much to offer, and would love to invite shoppers to slow down with us this weekend."