Wicked flying back to Birmingham Hippodrome in 2024 - when will tickets go on sale?

Audiences can see Wicked at the Birmingham Hippodrome in spring 2024

The 'untold story' of the Witches of Oz has been seen by more than 60 million people around the world and 11 million people in the West End alone.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The show reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Now, the critically acclaimed touring production will take over the Birmingham Hippodrome for four weeks only, from Tuesday, March 5 to Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Wicked sold nearly 170,000 tickets across its two celebrated previous engagements at the theatre in 2014 and 2018.

Jon Gilchrist, artistic director and chief executive at Birmingham Hippodrome, said: "We are delighted to welcome back Wicked after our previous sell-out run in 2018. Tickets will go on sale in spring 2023, with the date announced soon. 2024 is already shaping up to be a very special year for the Hippodrome!"

Wicked executive producer (UK & Ireland), Michael McCabe, said: "We are proud to be bringing Wicked back to the magnificent Birmingham Hippodrome where incredible audiences greeted us during our last sold-out engagement.

"We're excited to have this opportunity to share once again the spectacle, magic and emotional story that has created unforgettable memories for audiences in Birmingham and all around the world."

Wicked in numbers

Wicked has already been seen by more than 60 million people around the world and been performed in over 130 cities in 16 countries.

Wicked has sold nearly 170,000 tickets during its two previous visits to Birmingham Hippodrome

Wicked is already the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history. 2023 marks its 20th Anniversary Year.

Wicked is now in its 17th year at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre, where it continues an open-ended run.

The West End production has already been seen by 11 million people and continues to break Box Office records.

Wicked features 350 costumes, 140 wigs, 244 pairs of shoes, 110 hats, 125 pairs of gloves and 30 prosthetic masks.

With a touring company of 80 and 20 additional staff employed in each city, it takes 100 people, both on-stage and behind the scenes, to deliver performances of this massive touring production.

The 2023-2025 UK & Ireland Tour marks the third time the production has travelled to theatres across England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

Wicked has won over 100 major awards including three Tony Awards, six Drama Desk Awards, two Olivier Awards, 10 WhatsOnStage Awards (including three for 'Best West End Show'), six Australian Helpmann Awards, and a Grammy.

Tickets for Wicked will go on sale in Spring 2023 and can be booked at birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000*