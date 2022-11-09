Notification Settings

Tickets on sale for play in Birmingham raising of prostrate cancer

By Deborah Hardiman

Tickets are on sale for a popular play written to raise better awareness of prostrate cancer and its effects on families.

Prostrate Cancer UK campaigners
The touring '1 in 4' Prostate Cancer Awareness Production will be staged at at Birmingham's Legacy Centre of Excellence on Saturday(12) and tells the dramatic story of two very different brothers and how the illness affects them.

Written and directed by Wolverhampton-born prostrate cancer campaigner Jean Blake, of Jean-Events Theatre Production, it urges men from all walks of life to get tested. She wrote the script after discovering that a disproportionate number of black men were dying from the condition when compared to white men.

The script explores some of the reasons men choose not to take the test. It features playboy character Adelbert and his married and settled brother Richard using humour to balance out the serious message that men need to get tested.

Miss Blake, 58, who attended Heath Park School, in Heath Town, Wolverhampton, says: "This play is about how prostate cancer affects black men.

Jean Blake

"The reasons why the play has concentrated its message towards black men primarily is due to the statistics from Prostate Cancer UK which states that '1 in 4 Black men compared to 1 in 8 white men will get prostate cancer at some time in their life'.

"1 in 4, is unique, in that there’s never been a production about prostate cancer of this magnitude. There are 14 actors and 10 scenes. The play lasts approximately 90 minutes."

"The play is dramatic, emotional, funny, witty and uses humour to balance out the serious message that men need to get tested," she adds.

The play which has been performed at sold-out venues four times in London will be at The Legacy Centre of Excellence, in Potters Lane, Newtown, B6 4UU, on Saturday at 6.30pm. There is car park at the rear of the venue off A34 High Street.

Tickets cost £16 and are available via eventbrite.co.uk/e/1-in-4-the-legacy-centre-tickets-404161306347

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

