High energy and 'electric' night as Kasabian performs in Birmingham – Review

Kasabian on stage at Utilita Arena in Birmingham

On a Friday night, the floor was heaving with fans ready to hear a back catalogue of hits from the band as well as some new ones from their album The Alchemist’s Euphoria – their first offering since the departure of former frontman Tom Meighan.

Kasabian performing at Utilita Arena, Birmingham. Photo: Rowen Lawrence / www.musicrepublicmagazine.com

From the outset, launching their setlist with 'Rocket Fuel', the crowd was pumped and the band's second song 'Club Foot' was a favourite – clearly so from the wave of fans jumping up and down. More were happily dancing in their seats.

Serge has the charisma, vocals and energy to command a crowd and he looked like he was having a great time every minute of the evening.

He encouraged the crowd to 'jump, jump, jump' during 'Ill Ray (The King)' and they gleefully obeyed.

Kasabian performing at Utilita Arena, Birmingham. Photo: Rowen Lawrence / www.musicrepublicmagazine.com

As he was about to go into 'Eez-eh', Serge announced to the crowd: "The vibe in here is unbelievable. Let’s get this place shaking."

And as the night went on, the energy stayed just as electric, especially for songs such as 'Scriptvre' and 'Shoot the Runner'.

There was also a bit of Daft Punk classic ‘One More Time’ during ‘You’re in Love with a Psycho’ and a surreal moment during ‘Treat’ when Serge got out a pair of massive hands and started waving them about.

The Leicester-born rock group came back for a sensational encore consisting of ‘Bless This Acid House’, ‘L.S.F’ and ‘Fire’.

And after Serge encouraged fans to chant the melody of L.S.F across the city's canals as they left, we heard just that as fans spilled out of the venue.