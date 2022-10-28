Virginmarys keep on coming

The Virginmarys have a new EP coming out

Hare and Hounds, Kings Heath, Birmingham

The Virginmarys thrilled fans old and new with a 19-song set full of raw power on their latest visit to Birmingham.

The Macclesfield band, now just the duo of singer and guitarist Ally Dickaty and drummer Danny Dolan, were on the penultimate night of their UK tour.

Blue-haired frontman Ally apologised for the hoarseness of his voice after an intensive series of gigs, but it did not diminish the performance.

The lack of a bass player has, if anything, made the band's stage presence even more intense with Danny's powerful drumming driving them relentlessly on.

The Virginmarys opened with The Meds from new EP Devil Keeps Coming and the set included plenty of favourites from the band's 13-year career including Thousand Times, Dead Man's Shoes and Lies Lies Lies.

New song You're a Killer was well received before The Virginmarys finished with classics Dressed to Kill, Look Out for My Brother and an energy-sapping Bang Bang Bang.