Sam Smith set for Birmingham tour date

Sam Smith. Picture: Michael Bailey Gates

Sam has announced and official UK and Europe headline tour to celebrate their fourth studio album, Gloria, which is out in January.

Starting in Sheffield on Aoril 12, the tour will travel nationwide and includes two homecoming shows at London’s O2 Arena.

The show will arrive in Birmingham on Tuesday, April 25 when Sam performs at Birmingham Resort World Arena.

Sam’s upcoming 13-track record, Gloria is regarding as their boldest statement yet and comes off the back of the huge success of lead single, Unholy.

The megahit featuring Kim Petras has surpassed 200 million Spotify streams and remained on top of the Spotify and Apple Music global charts since the day of release. Unholy is Sam’s eighth number one smash and sits amongst only three artists to debut at number one this year on the UK Official Charts.