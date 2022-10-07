Grand Designs star Kevin strips off to make point about energy bills

Kevin McCloud at the Kevin's Green Heroes stand at Grand Designs, which includes the use of wool as a sustainable building material

McCloud tossed his clothing into the audience at the Birmingham's NEC as he told visitors to his Grand Designs Live show to wrap up warm and turn down their thermostats amid fears of soaring energy prices and a gas shortage.

McCloud, who was celebrating 25 years of presenting the Channel 4 series Grand Designs, said: "Most of the learning I’ve gained from filming for 25 years, which comes from standing outside in rain and snow and mud, is how to stay warm.

"A mug of tea helps keep your hands warm, but we’ve forgotten how to get dressed in the morning. We’re all wearing T-shirts made of plastic and turning our thermostats up. Layer up and do a bit of movement. I do star jumps when we’re filming.”

McCloud said the Grand Designs television series, which follows people who create their dream homes, said the show was dependent on “an invisible club of architectural nuts”.

He said his favourite projects were ones that featured interesting people and a good local pub.

“I hate mud. I really, really don’t like it," he said. "I spend my life standing in boots in mud.”

But he said it was the energy people put into their project, and the power of people to create things of beauty, that made it all worthwhile.

The show, which runs until Sunday, also saw McCloud lead a discussion about sustainability including co-director of Green Grads Michael Czerwinski and a selection of green living exhibitors who discussed personal ideology, government policy, consumer trends, and how sustainability in the construction and design industries was being interpreted and put into practice.

The show saw the return of Kevin’s Green Heroes, a selection of innovations in sustainable living chosen by McCloud himself.

They included the Aura light fitting made from mycelium - the root of a mushroom, which can be combined with hemp to create a compostable, carbon-neutral material - modular roof tiles made from coconut fibres, and a zero-waste air-purification system harnessing the power of plants.

“These products are the vanguard," said McCloud. "They set out the innovations and products of the future.”

McCloud also discussed ways to make it easier for people to build their own homes with MP Richard Bacon.

Mr Bacon said: “I’m trying to make it possible for everyone who wants to get a serviced plot of land to do so.

"There is the potential to transform how we do housing in this country. An entire generation has been cut out of the ability to build their own home. Serviced plots of land should be available to all.”

Grand Designs Live runs at the NEC in Birmingham until Sunday

