BGT's Collabro farewell concert tickets on sale

Collabro

Group members Michael Auger, Jamie Lambert, Matt Pagan and Thomas Redgrave began their journey to fame as members of choirs and youth theatre productions.

After eight years together their Farewell Tour show will arrive in the region on December 14 following the release of a new album Be Still My Soul on October 7.

In a joint statement the group said “We are really excited to tour with a spectacular show in December and we are thrilled to be joined by School of Theatre Excellence Choir when we are in Birmingham.

"We are so grateful to have been able to do what we love for the past eight years, and we owe it all to the fans. Their unwavering love and support have enabled us to travel the world singing, for which we are eternally grateful. We believe this is the most appropriate way to say goodbye.”

The band won the ITV talent contest in 2014 and followed it with two million record sales, six top-selling albums, five sell-out tours and headline performances at the London Palladium and the Royal Albert Hall.