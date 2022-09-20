Tickets ready for Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby dance show

Cillian Murphy filming Peaky Blinders at the Black Country Museum in 2014

The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, written and adapted for the stage by Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight and choreographed by Benoit Swan Pouffer of Rambert Dance is based on themes from the TV series.

Conor Kerrigan with fight director Adrian Palmer Photo by Johan Persson

The storyline opens in the First World War trenches and unfolds as the Shelbys navigate the decisions that determine their fate and Tommy's obsession with the mysterious Grace. It will be told in a dazzling, athletic dance and stunning dramatisation to the Peaky soundtrack performed live.

It includes a new track by Birmingham singer Laura Mvula while poet Benjamin Zephaniah who played street preacher Jeremiah Jesu in the TV series will provide recorded narration.

Guillaume Queau as Tommy in rehearsals Photo by Johan Persson

Guillaume Queau and Prince Lyons will alternate in the role of Thomas Shelby and Naya Lovell and Seren Williams the role of Grace in the production featuring the permanent Rambert dance company.

The BBC series which is produced by Caryn Mandabach Productions stars Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby.

The new stage show will have its premiere opening at the theatre September 27 followed by Troubadour Wembley Park, in London, on October 12 before embarking on tour then returning to Birmingham Hippodrome from May 23-27.

Aishwarya Raut in rehersals Photo by Johan Persson

Tickets for Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby can be booked via website birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000.