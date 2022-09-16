Production of Made in Dagenham will be a real family affair

The Made in Dagenham cast

Nathan and Scarlett Rock will appear as Eddie and Sharon O’Grady as Tudor Musical Comedy Society returns to Sutton Coldfield Town Hall from September 20-24.

Based on the film of the same name, the musical follows the story of the women machinists at Ford Dagenham who, in 1968, went on strike over equal pay after finding they were paid less than their male colleagues on the same grading.

Their protest not only resulted in them securing a fairer wage, but it also forced the issue of equal pay into the spotlight and ultimately led to the introduction of the Equal Pay Act of 1970.

And taking on two of the central characters in this heart-warming, funny and emotional snapshot of history, are dad and daughter team of Nathan and nine-year-old Scarlett.

But Scarlett is no stranger to performing as she was a cast member in Tudor’s production of Evita and has featured in several high-profile television advertising campaigns for organisations such as ASDA, the National Lottery and Marks and Spencer. She also appeared in the feature film Johnny English 3 and the keen-eyed might recognise her from the 2021 Debenhams Christmas advert.

Nathan has performed regularly with Tudor Musical Comedy Society, taking leading roles in previous shows such as Sister Act and Legally Blonde.

Nathan said: “I am looking forward to sharing the stage with my daughter, Scarlett. She makes me so proud, and I know that she will have the most amazing week performing in Made in Dagenham.”

Nathan and Scarlett

Made in Dagenham marks Tudor’s 61st year of entertaining audiences in the West Midlands.

Chairman, Jayne Gleig, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring this fantastic show to The Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Hall. For those who don’t know the story, it is very much one of friendship, love and fighting for what is right. That’s something that chimes with the ethos of our company where we pride ourselves on being inclusive, supportive, and friendly.

“Bringing the show to the stage represents seven months of hard work and dedication by our cast, company and production team which has been expertly led by Paula Lumsden who, having previously undertaken numerous leading roles on stage, makes her directorial debut with Made in Dagenham. We can’t wait for this show to take to the stage and urge the people of Sutton Coldfield to support local theatre and their town hall by coming to see this piece of history set in a musical about ordinary women who made positive change happen for generations to come.”